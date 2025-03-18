Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance
Shares of DDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $26.59.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.