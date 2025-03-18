Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

Shares of DDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

