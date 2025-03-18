Short Interest in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Grows By 25.6%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 991,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

OGI stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 260,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,013. Organigram has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organigram will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Organigram by 803.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Organigram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Organigram by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Organigram by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

