Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.40 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 107.7% increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marshalls Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:MSLH traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.10). 84,328,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.15. The firm has a market cap of £599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.75).

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marshalls will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,066.89). Also, insider Vanda Murray bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,884.79). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

