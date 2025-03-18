Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 2,443,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVI. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

