Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Zacks reports.
Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 2,443,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
