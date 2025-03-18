F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.80 Per Share

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 33.3% increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

FCIT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,100 ($14.29). The stock had a trading volume of 21,945,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,197. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.81. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 957.88 ($12.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,157.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,102.89.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 95.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.76) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,283.70). Insiders acquired a total of 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.