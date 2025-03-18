Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $421,000 in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 431.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Get Our Latest Report on PAR

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.