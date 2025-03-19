William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,184 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $27,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Monro by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Monro Price Performance

MNRO stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $504.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Monro

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

