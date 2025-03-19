Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 3,084 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 988,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FNV opened at $154.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

