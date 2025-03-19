Garrison Huang Purchases 1,689,338 Shares of Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Free Report) insider Garrison Huang acquired 1,689,338 shares of Harris Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,340.07 ($16,140.17).

Harris Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Harris Technology Group alerts:

About Harris Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in the technology distribution and online retailing businesses in Australia. The company is involved in the online retail of IT products and consumer electronics. It sells its products through own eCommerce site ht.com.au, as well as online marketplace platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, Catch, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.