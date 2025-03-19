Privium Fund Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5,269.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

