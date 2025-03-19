10,164 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

