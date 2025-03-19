William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $26,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

