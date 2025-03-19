William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $24.67 Million Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 4,731.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $35.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

