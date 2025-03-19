Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $217,000 Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 3,686,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 792.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317,538 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.97.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

