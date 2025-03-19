William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $23.57 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

