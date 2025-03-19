Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOS. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EOS stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

