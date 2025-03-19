Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 37,583 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $74,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $209.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

