Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 34,695 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $69,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 128.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.26.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

