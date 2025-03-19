Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $77.74 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $77,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

