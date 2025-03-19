Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 235 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $70,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

