The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) CFO Sells $46,330.35 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $46,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $166,573.77. This represents a 21.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAP alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Katrina O’connell sold 80,029 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,628,590.15.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of GAP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.