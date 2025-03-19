Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF alerts:

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $43.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.