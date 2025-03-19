Boston Partners Buys 392,787 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971,752 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 392,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $189,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

