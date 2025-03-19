Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at $107,483,567.04. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.