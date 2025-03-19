ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,342 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $27,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

