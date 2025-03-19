Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 308.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

