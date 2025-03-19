Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.