Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Has $7 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

