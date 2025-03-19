ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 193.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,265 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,127,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after acquiring an additional 721,822 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 198,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 132,981 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

