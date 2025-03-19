Enhancing Capital LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $260.17 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average of $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

