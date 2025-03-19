Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

