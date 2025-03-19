Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 2038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Buzzi Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Further Reading

