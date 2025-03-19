Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,046,930,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 230,721,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
