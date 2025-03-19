Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Update

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 31,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,054. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology alerts:

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FMST Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.29% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.