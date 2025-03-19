Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Update

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 31,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,054. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.63.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Company Profile
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.
