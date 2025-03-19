Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 743,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 315,447 shares.The stock last traded at $43.43 and had previously closed at $43.40.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSEC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 77,445.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,814,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,780,000 after buying an additional 24,782,532 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

