Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 743,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 315,447 shares.The stock last traded at $43.43 and had previously closed at $43.40.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.