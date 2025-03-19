Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 42,840 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 198% compared to the average volume of 14,376 call options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IEF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,174. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.