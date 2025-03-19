Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 42,840 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 198% compared to the average volume of 14,376 call options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,174. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 581.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 50,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,994,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 104,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

