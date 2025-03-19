Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 469,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,389,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $834.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,029 shares of company stock worth $226,168. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fortrea by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

