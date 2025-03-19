Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,918,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 4,053,028 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $50.53.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

