Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 836,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 2.7 %
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 88.52% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
