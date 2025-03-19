Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, First Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock worth $1,087,843. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $539.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.66 and a 200 day moving average of $539.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

