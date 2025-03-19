Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$280.50.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$226.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$232.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$221.13. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$317.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

