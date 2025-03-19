Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

