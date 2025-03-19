Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

