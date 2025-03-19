Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 50,563 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$365,570.49.

Anthony Michael Aulicino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$547,890.00.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.59 and a 12-month high of C$10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

