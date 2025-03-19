James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $3,362,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.