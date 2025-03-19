Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 9,540 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.