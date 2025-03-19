Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 92,200 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 92,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$567,030.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Sime Armoyan sold 1,100 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$6,710.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Sime Armoyan acquired 17,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,488.48.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$6.19 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.09 and a 12-month high of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of C$626.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Research Capitl upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

