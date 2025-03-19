Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 142,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 144,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

About Barksdale Resources

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.