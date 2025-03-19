Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, OSI Systems, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that focus on developing and commercializing technologies at the nanoscale, often involving advanced materials and innovative manufacturing processes. They typically cover a range of industries—from healthcare and electronics to energy and manufacturing—and offer investors exposure to potentially high-growth, cutting-edge technologies, albeit with higher risks due to their emerging nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 37,172,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.13. 136,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,993. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 76,846,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532. NVE has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $90.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $316.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.27. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Clene (CLNNW)

NASDAQ CLNNW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

