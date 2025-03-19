Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 1.1 %

FMS opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.